Latest Weather Blog
Burglary suspect caught, had machete wound inflicted by boy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police say a burglary suspect with a machete wound from a run-in with an 11-year-old boy has been caught, days after he slipped out of a hospital where he was being treated.
Sgt. Shane Brown of the Burlington Police Department said 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall was arrested Sunday in Burlington after a two-day manhunt.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office says Hall faces charges of breaking into a home to burglarize it. Authorities say the home invasion occurred Friday morning and that Hall was chased away by the 11-year-old, who struck him with a machete. The boy was home alone.
Hall later sought hospital treatment for head wounds but slipped away Friday evening, prompting questions about how closely he was guarded.
It wasn't immediately known if Hall has an attorney.
