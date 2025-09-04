92°
Latest Weather Blog
Burgess Avenue in Denham Springs closed after semi-truck gets tangled in power lines
DENHAM SPRINGS — Burgess Avenue is blocked in Denham Springs after a semi-truck hit a utility pole and got tangled in power lines.
The crash happened near Trading Post Wrecker Service around 11 a.m., Livingston Parish deputies said.
Louisiana State Police and Entergy also responded, saying that Burgess would likely "be closed for a while."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year...
-
BRFD: Three adults, child displaced by fire on Dalton Street
-
THE INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Woman details concerning encounters with ex-BRPD officer awaiting sentencing
-
Good 2 Eat: Cane Syrup Glazed Green Beans and Dr. Pepper Drumsticks
-
Southern alumna, New Orleans native produces, directs documentary about Katrina's legacy 20...
Sports Video
-
McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Tiger Stadium's east side expansion ushers in new millennium for...
-
LSU's offensive line focused on building a bond off the field in...
-
Saints prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals for regular season opener at...
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...