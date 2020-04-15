63°
Latest Weather Blog
Burgersmith is giving furloughed food-industry workers free food, Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Burgersmith wants to keep furloughed food service workers fed, so they've partnered with Ragged Branch beef and Sysco to give away two-pound portions of their pasture-raised, mash-fed Black Angus beef, Rotella’s bakery buns and bags of chips to anyone in the foodservice/bartending industry impacted by COVID-19.
Packages can be picked up 9 a.m. Thursday, April 16 at a tent that will be situated just outside of the Burgersmith on Seigen Lane (6212 Siegen Lane, Suite A).
Industry workers must present their Louisiana Bar Card or proof of industry employment to receive food.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Making protective equipment at the PMAC
-
Pedestrian killed in Wednesday morning crash at Atkinson and Florida Streets
-
Southern University graduate to appear on Shark Tank to pitch fitness start-up
-
CAAWS to donate $5,000 worth of pet food during stay-at-home order
-
Gov. Edwards details anticipated 'transition' period following COVID-19 crisis