Burgersmith is giving furloughed food-industry workers free food, Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Burgersmith wants to keep furloughed food service workers fed, so they've partnered with Ragged Branch beef and Sysco to give away two-pound portions of their pasture-raised, mash-fed Black Angus beef, Rotella’s bakery buns and bags of chips to anyone in the foodservice/bartending industry impacted by COVID-19.

Packages can be picked up 9 a.m. Thursday, April 16 at a tent that will be situated just outside of the Burgersmith on Seigen Lane (6212 Siegen Lane, Suite A).

Industry workers must present their Louisiana Bar Card or proof of industry employment to receive food.