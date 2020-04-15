Burgersmith giving idled food-industry workers free food Thursday

Generic image of a Burgersmith menu option

BATON ROUGE - Burgersmith will give away about 150 meal boxes Thursday to food-service industry workers who have been out of work since restaurants had to stop inside dining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers must show their Louisiana Bar Card or proof of employment to get the packages, which include two pounds of beef along with buns and chips, according to a news release.

Distribution will start at 9 a.m. Thursday at a tent outside the restaurant's Siegen Lane location.

Many people in the restaurant and bar industries have been unable to work since Gov. John Bel Edwards shut down bars and limited restaurants to takeout and delivery on March 23.

Ragged Ranch beef and Sysco worked with Burgersmith on the project, the news release said.