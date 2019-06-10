88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Burger King to Florida workers: Mopping tabletops is not OK

4 hours 22 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 June 10, 2019 9:16 AM June 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Click Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Burger King is retraining workers in a Florida franchise after an employee was caught on video cleaning a table with a floor mop.

Disgusted customer Katie Duran shared her video with News4Jax, complaining that she had just eaten on the same table. A Friday apology from the fast food chain condemns the employee's actions as unacceptable.

The TV station reports that records show the same Burger King location in Fruit Cove was cited for eight violations in February, including moldy kitchen vents, dirty food freezers and people working without hair nets

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days