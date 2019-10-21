76°
Burger King's 'Ghost Whopper' available in New Orleans for limited time
Burger King's iconic Whopper hamburger is reinventing itself for Halloween.
Just ahead of the spooky holiday, Burger King is releasing the Ghost Whopper, a regular burger with a special white cheddar-cheese-flavored (and colored) sesame-seed bun.
This special version of the Whopper is set at a price of $4.59 and will be available to customers beginning October 24.
According to Delish, the Ghost Whopper will be featured in only ten select locations across the country: New Orleans, LA; Detroit, MI; Memphis, TN; Philadelphia; Phoenix; San Antonio, TX; San Diego; San Francisco; Savannah, GA; and Summerville, SC.
