Burden Museum and Gardens breaks ground on new welcome center

1 hour 54 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, March 25 2025 Mar 25, 2025 March 25, 2025 9:19 PM March 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU AgCenter officials broke ground Tuesday on a new welcome center at the Burden Museum and Gardens.

The new 440-acre property will feature a facility used for educational programs, meetings, events and receptions.

The welcome center opens in spring 2026.

