Burbank reopened after hours long blockage due to crime scene

44 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, June 01 2019 Jun 1, 2019 June 01, 2019 11:49 AM June 01, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Burbank has reopened after an hours long police presence between Hunters Trace and Pelican Point .

According to sources, a woman tried to smash her boyfriend's car in an area near Gardere. When deputies arrive, she attempted to flee in another vehicle.

The suspect then drove towards authorities, attempting to ram deputy vehicles and running over an officer.

Sources also say shots were fired. 

