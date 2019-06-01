Burbank reopened after hours long blockage due to crime scene

BATON ROUGE- Burbank has reopened after an hours long police presence between Hunters Trace and Pelican Point .



According to sources, a woman tried to smash her boyfriend's car in an area near Gardere. When deputies arrive, she attempted to flee in another vehicle.



The suspect then drove towards authorities, attempting to ram deputy vehicles and running over an officer.

Sources also say shots were fired.