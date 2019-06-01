89°
Latest Weather Blog
Burbank reopened after hours long blockage due to crime scene
BATON ROUGE- Burbank has reopened after an hours long police presence between Hunters Trace and Pelican Point .
According to sources, a woman tried to smash her boyfriend's car in an area near Gardere. When deputies arrive, she attempted to flee in another vehicle.
The suspect then drove towards authorities, attempting to ram deputy vehicles and running over an officer.
Sources also say shots were fired.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Port Allen 'home health bandit' wanted for robbing elderly woman
-
Live report from Alex Box Stadium pauses for National Anthem before regional...
-
Teen, 2 small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night
-
Laine Hardy makes appearance on late-night WBRZ TV show
-
Teen, two small children shot outside Baton Rouge home Thursday night