Burbank Drive reopens after construction equipment ruptures gas line

BATON ROUGE - A stretch of Burbank Drive was closed Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak.

DOTD says the roadways was closed off around 4:30 p.m. between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road because of the incident. The St. George Fire Department says the incident was caused by construction equipment striking a natural gas line under development.

Burbank Drive is closed from Bluebonnet Boulevard to Highland Road due to a gas leak. Congestion is approaching one mile. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 28, 2020

The fire department says leak posed no danger to the public.

The roadway was reopened shortly before 6 p.m.