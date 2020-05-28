79°
Burbank Drive reopens after construction equipment ruptures gas line
BATON ROUGE - A stretch of Burbank Drive was closed Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak.
DOTD says the roadways was closed off around 4:30 p.m. between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road because of the incident. The St. George Fire Department says the incident was caused by construction equipment striking a natural gas line under development.
Burbank Drive is closed from Bluebonnet Boulevard to Highland Road due to a gas leak. Congestion is approaching one mile. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 28, 2020
The fire department says leak posed no danger to the public.
The roadway was reopened shortly before 6 p.m.
