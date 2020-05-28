79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Burbank Drive reopens after construction equipment ruptures gas line

2 hours 29 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2020 May 28, 2020 May 28, 2020 4:29 PM May 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A stretch of Burbank Drive was closed Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak.

DOTD says the roadways was closed off around 4:30 p.m. between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road because of the incident. The St. George Fire Department says the incident was caused by construction equipment striking a natural gas line under development.

The fire department says leak posed no danger to the public.

The roadway was reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days