Buras man killed in Monday night collision with tow truck

Tuesday, July 20 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Louisiana State Police report that a 55-year-old man from Buras was killed in a Port Sulphur crash Monday night.

According to state police, Antoinio Aguilar lost his life when his vehicle collided with a Kenworth tow truck on LA 23 near US 11 around 7 p.m., Monday. 

Authorities say Aguilar, not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the tow truck suffered minor vehicles.

According to police, Aguilar may have been impaired at the time of the crash and authorities say "routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis."

The tragic crash remains under investigation. 

