Bungled ATM heist

4 years 2 months 15 hours ago Monday, July 20 2015 Jul 20, 2015 July 20, 2015 8:01 PM July 20, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Michael Marsh

LYNNWOOD, WASHINGTON- Two thieves who tried to steal and ATM from a business didn't make it out of the parking lot before the machine fell out of their getaway van.

Deputies say they think the duo pulled a white van up to a business Sunday, cut the cables and loaded the ATM into the van. But investigators believe the machine fell out when the would-be-thieves drove too fast over a speed bump and the ATM fell out.  

Deputies later found the van still idling and discovered it had been stolen.

They recovered the ATM as well.

