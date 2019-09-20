76°
Bungled ATM heist
LYNNWOOD, WASHINGTON- Two thieves who tried to steal and ATM from a business didn't make it out of the parking lot before the machine fell out of their getaway van.
Deputies say they think the duo pulled a white van up to a business Sunday, cut the cables and loaded the ATM into the van. But investigators believe the machine fell out when the would-be-thieves drove too fast over a speed bump and the ATM fell out.
Deputies later found the van still idling and discovered it had been stolen.
They recovered the ATM as well.
