Bumble's CEO gives entire staff paid week off to recharge

Founder and CEO of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd

Bumble, a social and dating app created by American entrepreneur Whitney Wolfe Herd, is giving its entire staff one paid week off from work for a chance to recharge, CNN reports.

Herd's team of 700 international employees are shutting down their various offices in response to the company's decision to 'thank its team for its hard work and resilience.'

CNN notes that the initiative also extends to Badoo, an international dating app owned by Bumble.

The news outlet reports that Clare O'Connor, Bumble's head of editorial content, tweeted that the paid time off was a result of Herd picking up on her staff's "collective burnout."

Though her tweet is now unavailable, O'Connor reportedly said, "In the US especially, where vacation days are notoriously scarce, it feels like a big deal."

Bumble staff will be back at work from June 28.

The dating platform is designed so that women make the first move and is often praised for its innovation and promotion of positive values.

Herd founded the female-empowering dating app in 2014.