Building two bridges, surrounding wall next step in I-10/Pecue Lane interchange

BATON ROUGE – Drivers on I-10 near Pecue Lane are starting to get a better look at what two new bridges there will look like. Once the project is complete, drivers will be able to exit the interstate from Pecue, and they’ll be doing it in a way many have never done before.

"[The bridges] aren't uncommon, but they will be new to Louisiana and I anticipate they'll be as well-received as roundabouts are,” Secretary of the Louisiana DOTD Dr. Shawn Wilson said.

The multi-lane bridges will be designed in the shape of a diamond to help drivers turn left onto the ramps.

“If you can imagine being on the bridge itself going either direction you're normally going to be on the right side of the lane because of where we travel, and in this new design you're going to be on the left side of the bridge almost as if you're driving in some European country on the other side,” Dr. Wilson said.

The project will also add a new exit along the interstate. Currently, drivers have to get off at Highland or Siegen Lane.

DOTD is working with the mayor's MOVEBR program to fund this project. It’s now in phase two, which includes building the new bridges and a mechanically stabilized earth wall. That costs around $13 million. The next phase will cost more than double that.

“The final phase is the larger completed chunk, is between $40 and $50 million,” Dr. Wilson said.

In phase three, the on and off-ramps will be built and Pecue Lane will be widened to four lanes from Perkins Road to Airline Highway.

“We need to improve the connection from the east side to the west side of I-10. And this will facilitate that,” Dr. Wilson said.

Phase two of the project is expected to be complete at the end of 2021. Then, phase three will begin.

DOTD does not yet know how long the final widening phase will take. They have to bid out the project first.