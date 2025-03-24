72°
Latest Weather Blog
Building on LSU's campus briefly evacuated Monday morning
BATON ROUGE — Patrick F. Taylor Hall on South Quad Drive on LSU's campus was briefly evacuated Monday morning.
Firefighters on the scene told WBRZ that the evacuation stemmed from an issue with the air conditioning system.
Students and staff were allowed back into the building shortly after 8 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosts Crawfete
-
'The Wall That Heals' packs up after weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Pointe Coupee home receives attention for flying upside-down American flag
-
Louisiana letter carriers rally against Trump administrations plan to privatize USPS
-
St. Tammany deputy struck, killed by fleeing suspects, authorities say
Sports Video
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...