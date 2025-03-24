72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Building on LSU's campus briefly evacuated Monday morning

2 hours 19 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 9:28 AM March 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Patrick F. Taylor Hall on South Quad Drive on LSU's campus was briefly evacuated Monday morning.

Firefighters on the scene told WBRZ that the evacuation stemmed from an issue with the air conditioning system. 

Students and staff were allowed back into the building shortly after 8 a.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days