Building material theft caught on camera during Tropical Storm Barry

BATON ROUGE - A business owner is out $7,000 after thieves lifted material meant to be used for construction.

On Saturday afternoon around 2:45 p.m., when many people were bracing for severe weather, Pam Leavy says a black pick-up truck pulled onto her property. She showed 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss surveillance video of two people loading 30 sheets of tin onto the trailer bed and drive away.

"Yup, sheet by sheet," said Leavy. "There's cars passing, it's broad daylight."

Leavy is in the process of building a new warehouse at her Air Filter Service business on Comite Drive. Her previous business location flooded in 2016 and she lost all of her inventory. The 30 sheets of tin were to be used for the walls of the warehouse that she's been saving to build for a long time.

"I work very hard for what I've got," she said. "I've run this business for a long time and I just don't understand how some people can just do that, just take what's not theirs."

While the video was captured from a few yards away, it does show the driver of the black pick-up truck roll down the window and open the door from the outside.

Even though it'll set Leavy back in costs, it will not prolong the building of her facility. She has filed a report with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.