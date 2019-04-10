81°
Latest Weather Blog
Building explosion in Durham, North Carolina; gas leak cited
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say emergency officials are responding to an explosion and fire possibly caused by a gas leak in downtown Durham, North Carolina.
Other angles: #downtowndurham #durhamexplosion pic.twitter.com/yOaPqvnc32— Jason deBruyn (@jasondebruyn) April 10, 2019
The city of Durham tweeted Wednesday that people should avoid the area of Duke and Morgan streets. The city said police and fire officials as well as those from PSNC Energy are responding.
Please continue to avoid the area around @BrightleafSq. Our first responders are on scene now & working hard to get this under control. You can help them by staying away so they can safely & quickly work. https://t.co/mcwY60WUEu— CityofDurhamNC (@CityofDurhamNC) April 10, 2019
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Disgraced prison employee arrested again; caught smuggling drugs into correctional center
-
Mystery red sludge spills at old Baton Rouge tannery
-
Family says man killed on I-12 Tuesday had been brought back to...
-
National Weather Service performs tornado survey in Ascension Parish
-
Volunteer fire departments facing major shortage of personnel