Building explosion in Durham, North Carolina; gas leak cited

Photo: Jason deBruyn Twitter

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say emergency officials are responding to an explosion and fire possibly caused by a gas leak in downtown Durham, North Carolina.

The city of Durham tweeted Wednesday that people should avoid the area of Duke and Morgan streets. The city said police and fire officials as well as those from PSNC Energy are responding.

Please continue to avoid the area around @BrightleafSq. Our first responders are on scene now & working hard to get this under control. You can help them by staying away so they can safely & quickly work. https://t.co/mcwY60WUEu — CityofDurhamNC (@CityofDurhamNC) April 10, 2019

There was no immediate word on any injuries.