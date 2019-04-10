81°
Building explosion in Durham, North Carolina; gas leak cited

1 hour 54 minutes ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 April 10, 2019 10:29 AM April 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Jason deBruyn Twitter

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say emergency officials are responding to an explosion and fire possibly caused by a gas leak in downtown Durham, North Carolina.

The city of Durham tweeted Wednesday that people should avoid the area of Duke and Morgan streets. The city said police and fire officials as well as those from PSNC Energy are responding.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

