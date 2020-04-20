Budweiser recruiting help of internet to boo Roger Goodell at virtual NFL Draft

This year's NFL Draft will be unrecognizable compared to those is years past, but Budweiser is fighting to keep one very special draft tradition alive: fans coming together to collectively boo Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The brewery announced Monday it's launching the "Boo the Commish" campaign to make sure fans can still express their disdain for the NFL head during the league's virtual draft. Fans are asked to record their boos and then share them on Twitter using #BooTheCommish. Budweiser says it will then "deliver" those boos on draft day.

Budweiser has also pledged one dollar to the NFL's Draft-a-Thon, a league-run charitable effort raising money to help medical workers fighting the coronavirus, for each use of the hashtag.

The NFL Draft will be without an important tradition. And we just can't let that stand. Record your boos then post & tag @budlight and #BooTheCommish. We’ll deliver the boos to the Draft, and for each #BootheCommish thru April 25, we’ll donate $1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $500K. pic.twitter.com/fnvcYDpZPW — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 20, 2020

Originally slated to take place in Las Vegas, the NFL moved production of the draft to ESPN's Connecticut offices, with draft prospects and teams attending virtually. Goodell will announce each team's draft pick live from inside his own home.

The 2020 NFL Draft will air April 23-25 on WBRZ, ESPN and NFL Network.