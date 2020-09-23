Budweiser creates scholarship named after its first Black female Brewmaster in St. Louis

Natalie Johnson (photo via Budweiser)

Budweiser has created a new scholarship named after the company's first Black female Brewmaster in St. Lewis and released a video featuring the moment she was told about the scholarship, allowing viewers to see her sincere reaction to the news.

A Wednesday morning press released announced the creation of the UNCF Budweiser Natalie Johnson Scholarship, which provides annual monetary awards for students pursuing STEM majors applicable to careers in brewing.

In association with long-time partner the UNCF (United Negro College Fund), Budweiser will award 25 scholarships annually, valued at $4,000 each.

Additionally, five intern scholars who receive a paid internship in the AB Brewing/Supply function will receive a $6,000 scholarship toward the final year of earning their degree.

To mark this announcement, Budweiser released a film called “Brewing Change,” featuring a conversation between NBA star and long-standing Budweiser partner Dwyane Wade and Natalie Johnson.

The film culminates with Wade announcing the scholarship bearing Johnson's namesake.

Deeply moved by the news, Johnson begins to tear up.

She joined the company as an intern and moved up in rank until she was promoted to help lead the brewing function at Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis.

To learn more about the UNCF Budweiser Natalie Johnson Scholarship and how to apply, please visit Budweiser.com/BrewingChange.