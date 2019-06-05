75°
Budget unresolved as Louisiana session reaches final days
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers have entered the final two days of their legislative session with disputes raging about sports betting and minor skirmishes about next year's budget needing resolution.
The 60-day session must end Thursday by 6 p.m.
Negotiations continued behind the scenes Wednesday between the House and Senate about a final version of next year's $30 billion-plus state operating budget.
But the largest disagreement, over public school financing, was resolved days ago, promising teachers a $1,000 pay raise and districts new discretionary money for their operating expenses.
Also still the subject of haggling are bills to legalize sports betting, set the regulations for online fantasy sports competitions for cash, establish a minimum marriage age in Louisiana and allow medical marijuana patients to use inhalers like asthma patients.
