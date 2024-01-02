Budget cuts days away, Louisiana lawmakers return to session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Time is running out before hundreds of millions in cuts take hold across Louisiana's budget.

Lawmakers are taking one more stab at raising money to avoid them, returning for their fourth legislative session this year. The House and Senate convene Monday afternoon, called back by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The cuts hit in two weeks, and attempts to reach a deal have repeatedly cratered. The Democratic governor is asking lawmakers to renew part of a temporary 1 percent state sales tax whose expiration is the main driver of the budget hole.

The roadblock to a deal has been in the House. It remains uncertain if enough members of the competing factions will broker an agreement to reach the two-thirds vote required to pass taxes.

The session starts at 4 p.m.