Bubba Wallace makes history as first Black driver to win NASCAR Cup Series since 1963

Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace became the second Black driver to win NASCAR's Cup Series race on Monday.

Wendell Scott was the first Black person to win the Cup Series back in 1963, making history and earning a spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

"Talladega, we're winners," Wallace said in a video posted on the Twitter account of Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway, where the race took place. "What a perfect weekend, or weekday, I should say. I just knew something about it."

It hasn't been an easy road for the 27-year-old Alabama native. Just last year at the Talladega Superspeedway, he found a noose in his garage stall, which led to an FBI hate-crime investigation.

The investigation eventually concluded that the noose was not part of a hate crime as it had been in the garage since 2019.

But Wallace was still disturbed by the incident.

"It was a noose," Wallace during an interview with CNN's Don Lemon. "Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn't directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That's what I'm saying."

His win on Monday was a moment of celebration and reflection.

While thanking his team and the owners, sports legend Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, for the opportunity, Wallace added, "It's pretty fitting that it comes here in Talladega."

When asked what it meant to become the second Black driver to win the Cup Series race, Wallace said, "I never think about those things, and when you, when you say it like that, honestly it brings a lot of emotion, a lot of joy, to my family, fans, friends. It's pretty damn cool."