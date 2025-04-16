BTR unveils Little Free Libraries in airport concourse with a 'take a book, leave a book' system

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has installed three Little Free Libraries inside the terminal that gives visitors of all ages a chance to "take a book, leave a book."

Airport officials said that the three libraries — located in the main terminal lobby, near baggage claim, and just past the security checkpoint on each concourse — adds a personal touch to the travel experience.

The John James Audubon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Ann Fairfax Society of the Children of the American Revolution and the Bayou Buddies Pet Therapy Group all helped organize the carts.

“This project is such a beautiful example of what makes BTR special,” BTR Marketing and Public Relations Manager Kristin Jewell said. “We are so grateful for the community support behind this effort — from the John James Audubon Chapter DAR to Bayou Buddies and, of course, Maribeth. It’s an honor to work with people and organizations who genuinely believe in BTR’s mission to expand services and offerings for the greater good of our passengers and our community.”

Bayou Buddies coordinator Maribeth Andereck said that BTR is the first airport to have a Little Free Library.

"We’re proud to put it on the LFL map with three," she said.