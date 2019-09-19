74°
Latest Weather Blog
BTR, New Orleans flights to and from Houston canceled
BATON ROUGE - As Tropical Storm Imelda floods parts of Southeast Texas, all local flights to and from Houston's main airport have been canceled.
George Bush Intercontinental Airport says flight operations are estimated to resume Friday, per the Federal Aviation Administration. Airlines had to divert many flights into Houston on Thursday—most of which were canceled altogether.
Airport Status Update ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/gXKfSv0oLF— Houston Bush Airport (@iah) September 20, 2019
At this time, the FAA is allowing inbound and outbound flights at William P. Hobby Airport.
Authorities say floodwaters from rain unleashed by the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda have left at least two people dead.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar