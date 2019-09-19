BTR, New Orleans flights to and from Houston canceled

BATON ROUGE - As Tropical Storm Imelda floods parts of Southeast Texas, all local flights to and from Houston's main airport have been canceled.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport says flight operations are estimated to resume Friday, per the Federal Aviation Administration. Airlines had to divert many flights into Houston on Thursday—most of which were canceled altogether.

Airport Status Update ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/gXKfSv0oLF — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) September 20, 2019

At this time, the FAA is allowing inbound and outbound flights at William P. Hobby Airport.

Authorities say floodwaters from rain unleashed by the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda have left at least two people dead.