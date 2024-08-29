BTR adding special non-stop flights to and from the capital city for Tigers fans around the country

BATON ROUGE - Keep up with the Tigers as they travel to face opponents away from Death Valley this season with nonstop flights out of the capital city.

This year, BTR and multiple airlines are providing nonstop flights to the Tigers' home and away games that leave on Fridays and return on Sundays, except for the season opener against USC.

Below is the schedule of when the flights will be running:

Aug. 31: Fly from BTR to LAS (Returns Sept. 2)

Oct. 11: Fly from MEM to BTR

Oct. 18: Fly from BTR to XNA

Nov. 11: Fly from BHM to BTR

Nov. 29: Fly from OKC to BTR

"We're really focused on building a strong sense of community and generating excitement around flying from our airport by making travel easy, fun, and stress-free for our passengers," said Mike Edwards, Director of Aviation at BTR. "As a small hometown airport, we have so much to offer and truly rely on the support of our community-our passengers."