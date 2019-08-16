Brusly Wrestling: Winning Tradition

BRUSLY - There's Dynasties in sports. And then there's Brusly Wrestling.

The Panthers are winners of the last three Division III state titles. They've also brought home the championship trophy 10 out of the last 11 years.

This year, Brusly is trying to make it four straight at the Wrestling Championships in Kenner, Friday and Saturday. If the Panthers are to continue the dominant run, they'll have to do it this yearwith less cards than they usually have in the deck.

Brusly is down from their usual 30 members on the team, to 14 in 2015. The Panthers haven't used that as an excuse, but instead as a rallying cry to get the job done at the championships.

"We are down in numbers," Brusly sophomore Kendon Lee Kayser admits. "But that just means we've had to work harder this year than we have in other years."

"(For) these 14 to win it would be special," Brusly head Coach Jimmy Bible said. "It would be one of those moments, where we'd say 'you remember when we had 14 kids' That type of moment."