Brusly's Tyler Theriot handcuffs Tigers to help Nicholls earn win

THIBODAUX - The LSU Tiger bats never got going on Wednesday night and a former Baton Rouge area pitcher had a lot to do with that and the Nicholls Colonels 4-2 win.

Nicholls starting pitcher Tyler Theriot played his high school ball at Brusly, just across the river from Alex Box Stadium, but in the Tigers first mid-week game of the year he looked more at home in Ray Didier Field than anyone might have imagined.

Theriot fired 5.1 innings of two hit baseball, striking out seven as his Colonels never trailed in the game.

“It obviously was not a very good performance for us,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Their left-hander did a very nice job, he was very crafty and kept us off balance. We didn’t make the adjustments necessary to be effective against him.

LSU didn't get a lot of production out of their line-up with the top four batters combining to finish the game 3 of 13 at the plate.

“It is early in the season, and we’re taking these opportunities to find out about our players. Some guys are going to take advantage of opportunities and some guys aren’t, and the only way to find out is to keep running guys out there.”

LSU dropped to 3-2 on the season, while Nicholls improved to 1-3.

The Tigers are back in action Friday night at Alex Box Stadium hosting Eastern Kentucky for a three-game weekend series. The first pitch for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m..