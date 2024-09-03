96°
Latest Weather Blog
Brusly postpones town committee meeting following news of fatal shooting of councilman's 4-year-old son
BRUSLY — The Town of Brusly has rescheduled its committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday night to Monday evening after news of a councilman's 4-year-old son fatally shooting himself rocked the small town over the weekend.
The boy, Hudson Tassin, died after he found a gun in his father's truck when his father, Councilman Blake Tassin, had stepped out to adjust his trailer.
Blake Tassin was elected in 2020 to the city council and is seeking reelection this year.
Trending News
The committee meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brusly Town Hall.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday
-
Southern still trying to work out the kinks in a new offensive...
-
10-year-old boy shot and killed two people in North Louisiana town
-
Explosion levels southwest Louisiana home, killing teen from Alabama and injuring 5
-
LSU fans return to Baton Rouge amid busy Labor Day travel
Sports Video
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup