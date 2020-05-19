85°
Brusly police remove alligator outside resident's home
BRUSLY - A police officer in West Baton Rouge Parish got his Tuesday off to an unusual start when he found an alligator lounging on someone's porch.
The Brusly Police Department said the scaly "resident" was found at a home in the Allain area. The department said Officer Ron Tetzel was able to assist the gator who had simply "misplaced his mask" and helped him be on his way.
