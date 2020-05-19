85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brusly police remove alligator outside resident's home

1 hour 34 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, May 19 2020 May 19, 2020 May 19, 2020 11:11 AM May 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY - A police officer in West Baton Rouge Parish got his Tuesday off to an unusual start when he found an alligator lounging on someone's porch.

The Brusly Police Department said the scaly "resident" was found at a home in the Allain area. The department said Officer Ron Tetzel was able to assist the gator who had simply "misplaced his mask" and helped him be on his way.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days