Missing 11-year-old found safe Wednesday

UPDATE: Police said Zylar was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

Read the original story below.

BRUSLY - Authorities are looking for a child who disappeared from his home Tuesday night.

The Brusly Police Department said Zylar Joosten, 11, was last seen leaving his home on Lejuene Street around 11 p.m. Police said he was wearing black shorts and carrying a blanket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact officers at (225)749-2980.