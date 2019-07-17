Latest Weather Blog
Brusly man killed after crashing into tractor along I-12
MANDEVILLE - Police say a man from West Baton Rouge Parish died after his vehicle ran off I-12 and struck a tractor parked along the roadway.
According to state police, 39-year-old Gary Mercer Jr. was killed in the accident on I-12, just east of LA 59 in St. Tammany Parish.
Investigators say Mercer was driving his 2017 Ford Mustang eastbound when it ran onto a patch of grass and hit the John Deere tractor parked just outside the treeline. It's still unclear why Mercer's vehicle went offroad.
The crash remains under investigation.
