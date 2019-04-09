81°
Brusly High School teacher wins DOE teacher of the year

1 year 8 months 1 week ago Friday, July 28 2017 Jul 28, 2017 July 28, 2017 10:44 PM July 28, 2017 in News
Source: Louisiana Department of Education
By: Josh Jackson
courtesy: West Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education named Brusly High School English teacher Kimberly Eckert 2018 State Teacher of the Year.

She was given the award at the 11th annual Excellence Awards Gala.

According to a news release, Eckert has been teaching for nine years in various roles. In her career, she has received multiple accolades including her district's Teacher of the Year for her work at Port Allen Middle School. 

Eckert secured grants and spoken at conferences on integrating technology for struggling learners. 

