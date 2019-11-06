Brusly Elementary sets up dreaded Bama flag, challenges public to help them take it down via donations

Photo courtesy of Brusly Elementary School

BRUSLY – Every spring and fall Brusly Elementary holds a huge fundraiser, and this November the school is using LSU’s biggest game of the year to step up their game in fundraising innovation.

Ahead of Saturday's LSU vs. Bama game, school officials have set up an Alabama flag in the front yard of the school and they’re challenging the public to help them bring it down by donating to Brusly Elementary until the school reaches their goal of amassing $2,700.

Brusly Elementary’s PTO President, Blaine Rabalais tweeted about the challenge and spoke to WBRZ, saying, “Every year we hold a fall and spring fundraiser and this time we wanted to do something a little creative.”

HELP! There is a University of Alabama flag flying over Brusly Elementary School. The only way it comes down before the big game on Saturday is to Donate! Help us reach our goal of $2000 before November 8th.

Donate by visiting https://t.co/lq59U8iaGu

No donation is too small. pic.twitter.com/lYcTNZyp0S — Blaine Rabalais (@Blainerab) November 4, 2019

Rabalais explained that the original fundraising goal was to bring in $2,000 before November 8th, but now that ‘Bama fans have gotten wind of the challenge, they’ve also started to donate. So far, they’ve donated $170 and this motivated school officials to up the fundraising goal to $2,700.

Click here for more information on how you can donate and help Brusly Elementary take down the Crimson Tide flag and reach their fundraising goal.