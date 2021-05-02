69°
Brusly baseball makes it interesting but holds off a late Jennings rally to advance to third round
After winning game one of their best of three series, Brusly baseball needed extra innings to take down Jennings and advance to the state quarterfinal found.
The Panthers scored 4 runs in the third to lead 4-1 but Jennings would score 3 runs across the 4th and 5th to tie it.
But Brusly would stay cool and go on to win 7-6 in 8 innings. They move on to face South Beauregard in the third round next week. Their best of three series starts Friday at 6:00 followed by a game Saturday at 1:00 with the if necessary game right after.
