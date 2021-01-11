38°
Brusly baseball boasts a tri-fecta of coaches with professional experience

Sunday, January 10 2021
Head coach Mike Forbes, a former professional player himself, has added former LSU pitcher Kurt McCune and current Giants outfielder Kwan Adkins to his staff in hopes of bolstering the younger generation of Panthers on the diamond.

