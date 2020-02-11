Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson to headline 2020 Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS- The 2020 'Essence Festival of Culture' will take place in the Superdome this year, and the newly released lineup includes major headliners.

Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson are the faces of the fest, covering the Superdome lineup released this morning, Feb. 11.

Pattie LaBelle is among the headliners, but other classic hip-hop and R&B "gatekeepers" set to rock the stage include Raphael Saadiq, Tamia Swizz Beatz, and Doug E. Fresh. "Young chart-toppers of today" are expected to perform as well, including Summer Walker, Janelle Monae, Jidenna Saweetie and more.

Mars' most recent New Orleans performance was in 2017 during his 24K Magic World Tour and Monae is no stranger to the Big Easy. Last summer she spent a few weeks in NOLA, filming the soon-to-be-released horror film, "Antebellum" with directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Janet Jackson is Essence Fest alum, having performed at the 2018 event.

Loni Love is returning to host the event this year and additional performers are in the works to be added to the "star-studded list."

The Essence Festival is an annual celebration, held on the weekend nearest the Fourth of July. This year, the festival will take place July 1-5.



