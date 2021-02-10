Bruce Springsteen facing drunken driving charges in New Jersey

HIGHLANDS, N.J. - Legendary singer/songwriter Bruce Springsteen is facing some legal trouble after police caught him driving while intoxicated in New Jersey.

Springsteen, 71, was arrested on Nov. 14 in a national park in his home state of New Jersey. The musician received citations for reckless driving, driving while under the influence and consumption of alcohol in a closed area.

ABC News reports Springsteen's publicist has not yet responded with a statement. A spokesperson says Springsteen was "Cooperative throughout the process."

According to TMZ.com, who first reported the arrest, the singer has a court date in the coming weeks. Since he was arrested on federal land, he will have to appear before a federal judge in Newark.