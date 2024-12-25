63°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD working fatal crash on southbound I-110
BATON ROUGE - Police are working a fatal crash on southbound I-110.
Officers said the crash happened south of the North 22nd Street exit ramp, and that traffic was being diverted onto the ramp.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Domestic violence activist says holiday spike in domestic abuse is disturbing trend
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department aims to collect items for kids in need
-
St. Vincent de Paul serving hot lunch on Christmas Day
-
Bonfires on the Levee: Where to go and how to watch
-
Police searching for man wanted for molestation of a juvenile
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...