63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD working fatal crash on southbound I-110

1 hour 32 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, December 25 2024 Dec 25, 2024 December 25, 2024 12:23 PM December 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are working a fatal crash on southbound I-110. 

Officers said the crash happened south of the North 22nd Street exit ramp, and that traffic was being diverted onto the ramp. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days