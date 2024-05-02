76°
BRPD: woman speeds 100 mph on Florida Blvd, strikes another car
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police say a woman was arrested Saturday after driving 100 mph on Florida Blvd while drunk and crashing into another vehicle.
Police say the incident happened around 10:54 p.m. Saturday. Courtney Queen, 30, was seen driving at 100 mph eastbound on Florida Blvd when she failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle.
Baton Rouge Police say Queen then got out of her vehicle and started running down the street. Police caught up to her and placed her under arrest.
Queen was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, failure to yield at a stop sign, reckless operation, careless driving, driving with an expired license, and hit and run.
