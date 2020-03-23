BRPD will respond to complaints of large gatherings, issue stern warnings

BATON ROUGE – Local police are setting up a quasi task force to address complaints of people gathering in large groups once a statewide order to stay at home begins Monday evening.

The governor has ordered non-essential workers to stay at home and those businesses closed. People can leave home to exercise while maintaining safe distance from others outside, for groceries, food and other similar activities. Click HERE for more on the order, restrictions and clearances.

Baton Rouge Police are expected to announce a police group that will respond to complaints about gatherings banned under the state order. In speaking in a social media post Monday afternoon, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said he expects most situations to be solved with a conversation between those gathering and the officers who respond to the complaint.

Police officers will maintain a safe distance when responding to any complaints and officers urge people to use a video chat to talk with police in a non-emergency situation.

"We're trying to do our part to avoid face-to-face interactions when possible," the chief said.

"If we pay attention to the recommendations, we will get through this,” Paul said.

Though, he warned people who are disruptive about not gathering could face trouble: "We will make that decision if we see there is a lack of compliance."

