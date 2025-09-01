BRPD urges residents to lock car doors to reduce break-ins and gun thefts

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department said it has recently seen more guns being stolen from cars, and as a result, is urging residents to lock their vehicle doors.

National data shows gun thefts from homes and businesses have fallen dramatically, but more gun thefts from vehicles are on the rise.

BRPD Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said leaving your car doors unlocked is an invitation to trouble.

“The number one item they’re looking for is a weapon,” McKneely said. “They’re taking those guns and they’re either selling them out on the street or committing violent acts with them.”

Gun safety expert Duayne Watts said guns should also be kept in a lockbox, rather than just loose in a car, to further prevent them from being stolen.

McKneely said locking your vehicle doors goes a long way in assisting the agency in protecting the community.

"The less guns we have out on the street, which we know there are a lot of, the less guns that are in irresponsible hands, we believe the less potential for those violent acts to occur," McKneely said. "If they don't have the guns to commit those violent acts, then those type of violent acts won't occur."