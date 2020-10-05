BRPD unit narrowly avoids hitting house on Hollywood St. Monday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A BRPD patrol unit was involved in a crash Monday that nearly struck a house.

Officials were called to the scene of the crash around 1 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hollywood St. near I-110.

Authorities have not disclosed how the crash occurred, however, photos show damage to the front of the BRPD unit and a demolished front porch surrounding the car.

Another vehicle was also involved in the accident. The airbag was deployed from the driver's side and there is damage to the left side of the vehicle.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.