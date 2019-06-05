77°
BRPD unit damaged after crashing into pole during overnight chase
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a Baton Rouge Police Department unit was damaged during a police chase Tuesday night.
The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. on Linden Street near West Brookstown. According to police, the officer lost control of the unit during a pursuit and slammed into a utility pole.
The individuals who lead law enforcement on the chase managed to escape capture.
WBRZ has reached out for more information.
