BRPD: Two more arrested for street racing on Mammoth Avenue, one shot at officer

BATON ROUGE - Two more people tied to a street racing incident have been arrested, officials announced Monday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said multiple vehicles were street racing along Mammoth Avenue near Monterrey Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said there were reports of gunfire in the area.

BRPD said an officer stopped a vehicle in the area and was shot at. After pulling the car over, officers found two stolen guns in the car.

Hazel Munoz, 17, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. Tyler Jackson-Scott was also arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.

BRPD previously announced the arrest of 21-year-old Patrick Antoine, and two juveniles who were arrested for possessing stolen firearms.