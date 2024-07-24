BRPD: Two men, teen arrested for tossing suspected weed onto interstate, fleeing officers

BATON ROUGE — Two men and a teen were arrested by Baton Rouge Police on drug charges after they fled from police and threw bags filled with marijuana onto Interstate 12.

Derrick Green and Kentavian White were both arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges, including possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. A 13-year-old who was with the men was also arrested and released to a guardian, BRPD said.

The arrests were made after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-12 eastbound near Airline Highway. The occupants then fled from police and threw large zip lock bags filled with suspected marijuana onto the interstate, police said.

Green, White and the 13-year-old were eventually apprehended on I-12 in Livingston Parish.