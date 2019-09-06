BRPD to release details on summer crime reduction initiative

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is set to hold a press conference to discuss crime in the capital city.

The department is set to release details about Operation Pinpoint, a summer crime reduction initiative.

BRDP is currently investigating several deadly shootings.

There have been multiple gun-related deaths in the area over the last few weeks. At the end of last month, police were called to a shooting that claimed the life of 14-year-old Brionne Linson. An 18-year-old was also injured.

Over the weekend, a man was found dead inside a hotel room on Plaza Americana Drive. Police say 36-year-old Jody Arcediano was robbed before being shot by 40-year-old Peter Hinkle. Two women, Brandy Verrett and Rachel Day, were arrested for their involvement in the incident. Police are still looking for Hinkle.

The latest deadly shooting BRPD was called to happened Monday on North Street. Police say local boxer 35-year-old Justin Thomas was killed while walking to his car.

Friday's press conference is set for 10:30 a.m.