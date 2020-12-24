BRPD to offer concealed weapon permit class Nov. 26

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department is offering a concealed handgun permit class later this month.

The class will be offered on Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will be held at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road in Zachary.

It will be taught by Baton Rouge Police Firearm Instructors. There is a $100 charge to attend the class and is open to anyone 21 years old or older. Participants will have to provide their own handgun and ammunition for the class.

Class size is limited to 30 people per session. Participants are encouraged to register early at the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters – Traffic Records located at 9000 Airline Highway, open Monday through Friday from e 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.

The deadline for registration is Nov. 23. Payment can be made by cash, check or money order and a receipt will allow entry into the class.