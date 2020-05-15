80°
BRPD to hold memorial service for fallen officers Saturday
BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department will hold a memorial service for fallen officers Saturday afternoon.
The service will honor fallen heroes May 16 at 1 p.m. from the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshal's Office, Zachary Police Department, and Louisiana Probation and Parole.
Due to COVID-19, the service will be available to the public by Facebook live stream on BRPD's Facebook page.
Those who want to attend the event are welcome to stand outside of the Raising Cane's River Center, located at 275 S River Rd. in Baton Rouge.
