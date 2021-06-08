Police expected to announce arrests in shocking triple murder where toddler was killed: Live updates here

BATON ROUGE - Police are expected to announce arrests in a triple murder that left a one-year-old dead, sources told WBRZ Tuesday.

Police previously announced a news conference for 3:30 Tuesday afternoon to discuss what it said were developments in the investigation into the Memorial Day triple shooting.

Sources told WBRZ, as many as three people will be charged in connection with the case.

The announcement comes a little more than a week after the May 30 shooting killed three people: Ja'tyri "JT" Brown, the toddler, along with a teenager and one adult.

Police said the child was playing near a pool at the Fairway View apartment complex on College Drive when she was hit by gunfire. Her family said she was just a bystander hit by a stray bullet when the gunmen opened fire in the parking lot.

