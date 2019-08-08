87°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD to announce details on grant aimed at fighting crime
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is expected to release more details Thursday afternoon about a grant awarded to law enforcement aimed at reducing crime.
The grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Justice.
Grant information:
-A comprehensive violence reduction strategy created by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to leverage the broad spectrum of existing DOJ resources
-A new DOJ model to deliver strategic, intensive TTA in an “all hands” approach
-A site-specific effort designed to complement existing local antiviolence efforts
-Three-year engagement aimed at increasing crime-fighting capacity
WBRZ will stream the press conference at noon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seven people displaced after overnight fire on Convention Street
-
BRPD to announce details on federal grant aimed at fighting crime
-
Area students heading back for first day of school
-
EBR deputy helps little girl celebrate 3rd birthday
-
Alcohol theft syndicates cashing in on stolen liquor, disguising illegal food stamp...